Karisma Kapoor Is 'Following The Sun' In A Throwback Holiday Video

Karisma Kapoor looks gorgeous in a throwback video from her Dubai Diaries

Karisma Kapoor is welcoming the New Year by channelling her inner water baby. The actress has shared a video in which she is seen strolling on the beach dressed in a pair of denim shorts and a white shirt. She is also seen carrying a bag that says “Beach Please”. Needless to say, Karisma looks lovely. In the caption, she wrote, “Following the sun, wherever it leads. #goldenhour #sunset #newyear2023,” and also added a sun, beach and golden heart emoji. Karisma Kapoor's fans cannot stop gushing about her in the comments section with many pleading for her to make a comeback to the big screen.





Before this, she shared a selfie from the beach dressed in a black swimwear with a red lip. Karisma Kapoor is seen pouting in the photo that she completed with the caption, “Trust the magic of new beginnings. Happy New Year everyone.”

Fashion designer Manish Malhotra replied with heart emojis





A few weeks ago, on Christmas, Karisma Kapoor made heads turn in a gorgeous ensemble. Sharing the post, Karisma wrote, "Ready,Steady,Christmas #tistheseason #christmasiscoming." Soon after she shared the post, actress Shibani Dandekar gushed: "Wowser," followed by a fire and heart emoticon.

Like many Bollywood celebs, Karisma Kapoor had travelled to Qatar to enjoy the FIFA World Cup 2022. She shared several pictures from her vacation. Check out the posts below:



Karisma Kapoor also spent some quality time in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand. Here's what she shared from her vacation:





Karisma Kapoor was last seen in ALTBalaji's web series Mentalhood. Her next project is Brown: The First Case which is based on the book City of Death by Abheek Barua and is helmed by Abhinay Deo. Karisma Kapoor will be seen alongside veteran actress Helen.