Karisma Kapoor's Flashback Friday Post Is A 90s Nostalgia Trip

Karisma Kapoor shared this picture. (courtesy: therealkarismakapoor)

We are in love with Karisma Kapoor's throwback posts. The actress, time and again, has taken us on a nostalgic ride to the early 90s. And, we aren't complaining. Wondering what was under wraps this Friday? The 90s hairdo. Karisma looks super gorgeous in an all-black outfit. But what caught our attention was the stunning hairdo. Karisma's curly and voluminous manes are left open. The actress even has the perfect description for her hairstyle. It is in her caption, “Crazy hair didn't care.” And, we cannot agree more. There is no denying that Karisma's 90s coiffure became an inspiration for people struggling to flaunt their curls. Along with the photo, she added, “Love the 90s, this hair though” and accompanied it with a bunch of emojis.

Actress Sophi Choudry spoke for all of us when she wrote, “Love”.

Have a look at Karisma Kapoor's 90's hairdo:

A few days ago, Karisma Kapoor's nostalgic journey brought us a picture of the actress from the chiffon saree days. In the photograph, Karisma is looking stunning in a blue chiffon saree. “The days of chiffon sarees and a smile,” she captioned the post. Hold on, there was a guessing game twist in the caption. Karisma had asked her fans to guess the name of the film. And she even shares a hint saying, “ Do you remember the film? Hint: It was a love triangle.” Any guesses?

The still is from the film Jeet, which also featured Sunny Deol and Salman Khan.

If you have doubts about Karisma Kapoor's fashion game, the actress is here with a reminder. Wondering who started the latex pants? Kim Kardashian, did we hear? Well, Karisma has something to say here. The actress shared a picture of herself from the 90s only to remind us that she did it first. In the photograph, Karisma is wearing a crop top and black latex pants. “Hey Kim, Lolo did it first”, she wrote in the caption adding three emojis - a zipper mouth, a grinning face with sweat, as well as a laughing with tears emoji.

On the work front, Karisma Kapoor will be next seen in a crime drama titled Brown- The First Case.