Sorry Kim Kardashian But Karisma Kapoor Was On Trend Way Before You

Karisma Kapoor posted this image. (courtesy: therealkarismakapoor)

To say that Karisma Kapoor is one of the finest actresses in Bollywood would be an understatement. From her fashion outings to the versatility she brings to her roles, Karisma surely knows how to hold our attention. Not to forget, she has been a style icon ever since the 90s. And, today, Karisma just stopped by to remind us about it. FYI: It has something to do with Latex pants, which are in trend nowadays, big credit to the Kardashians, especially Kim Kardashian. Well, Karisma has reminded us that it was she who “did it first.” Sharing an image of herself, decked up in a crop top and black latex pants, the actress wrote, “Hey Kim, Lolo did it first”, along with three emojis - a zipper mouth, a grinning face with sweat, as well as a laughing with tears emoji.

Karisma Kapoor's sister, actress Kareena Kapoor has declared that “only Lolo can” with a couple of fire and star emojis. Rhea Kapoor spoke for all of us when she wrote, “I mean, everyone knows you're the OG.” Seema Khan and Maheep Kapoor have also reacted to Karisma's post using face with heart eyes, and fire emojis.

We would like to add that Karisma Kapoor is looking stunning as ever in the latex pants. Check it out:

Karisma Kapoor recently got “back to basics”. Settling into “the home life,” Karisma shared pictures of herself in pyjamas. She is cuddling with her dog and lounging in her living room. We can spot a platter, which includes lentils (dal), rice, lady finger (bhindi), and some roasted chillies with a side of pickles. In one of the frames, we can spot the book, Satyajit Ray - The Man Who Knew Too Much by Barun Chanda. In the caption, she said. “Back to basics” along with a hashtag, “the home life.”

Karisma Kapoor will be seen in the crime drama Brown- The First Case, a project which is based on the author Abheek Barua's City of Death.