Karisma Kapoor And Manoj Bajpayee Had A Mini Zubeidaa Reunion. See Pics

Karisma Kapoor treated her Insta family to happy pictures of her and Manoj Bajpayee, and we were instantly reminded of their cult classic film Zubeidaa. Karisma and Manoj, recently, attended an event, Shyam Benegal Retrospective, in Mumbai together. In the first image, Karisma and Manoj can be seen happily posing for the camera, while in others, they seem to be talking about their film. Karisma looks stunning in a vibrant blue ensemble paired with black framed glasses, while Manoj looks uber cool in a white t-shirt paired with black pants and a matching denim jacket.

Sharing the post, Karisma Kapoor captioned it as "When Zubeidaa reunited with Victor for a very special evening." Soon after she shared the post, their fans flooded the comment section. A fan wrote, "Want to see you both in a new movie together..," while another wrote, "Zubeidaa was a class apart when it came out! It's a timeless movie."

Helmed by Shyam Benegal, the movie also starred Rekha, Amrish Puri, Surekha Sikri and Lillete Dubey in pivotal roles. The movie was awarded the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi. Also, Karisma Kapoor won Filmfare Award for Best Actress (Critics).

Coming back to Karisma Kapoor, the actress will be next seen in Abhinay Deo's drama series Brown. In the film, she will play the role of an alcoholic cop, who forms an unlikely alliance with a widower with survivor's guilt to solve the murder of a young girl. Brown will release on Zee 5.