Kareena Or Karisma With Randhir Kapoor? Guess Who's 'Papa's Girl' In This Pic

Karisma Kapoor Instagrammed this photo (courtesy therealkarismakapoor)

Highlights Karisma Kapoor shared a throwback photo She can be seen posing with Randhir Kapoor in the pic "Papa's girl," she captioned it

Karisma Kapoor just set major Throwback Thursday goals. Looks like the 45-year-old actress dived into the family archives and dug out an adorable photo of herself as a little girl with father Randhir Kapoor. Karisma kept the caption simple as she wrote "Papa's girl" and let the sepia themed photo do all the talking. A much, much younger version of Karisma, cute as a button in a blue frock, can be seen making an ROFL expression as she adorably poses with Randhir Kapoor for the camera in the photo. Needless to say that comments started pouring in on Karisma's photo. Kareena and Karisma's best friends Malaika and Amrita Arora were the first ones to comment. "This is the cutest," wrote Amrita while Malaika dropped the heart icon.

Take a look at Karisma Kapoor's Throwback Thursday treat:

Karisma Kapoor, who is a bona-fide fan of old photos, often drives home her point effortlessly with throwback memories. Like she shared cuteness overloaded baby pics of hers playing with an apple to say: "An apple a day keeps the doc away!" Aww.

Karisma Kapoor was born to Randhir Kapoor and Babita in 1974 while Kareena Kapoor was born in 1980. Kareena, as a baby, often used to drop by on the sets of Randhir Kapoor's films and here's a glimpse of her from the sets of 1983 film Pukar. Amitabh Bachchan, who co-starred in the film with Randhir Kapoor, had shared this story on Instagram: "Guess who? That be Kareena Kapoor on the sets of Pukar shooting in Goa... had come with dad Randhir... hurt her foot. .. and yours truly putting medication and taping it!!"

The Kapoor sisters recently celebrated Kareena's 39th birthday at the Pataudi Palace together.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.