Kareena Kapoor's 'Wednesday Whatever' Post Is Making The Internet Swoon

Kareena Kapoor never fails to drive our lockdown blues away with her Instagram posts. The Jab We Met actress just dropped another picture of herself on her Instagram profile and it is making her Instafam swoon. In the picture, Kareena can be seen standing as she poses for the camera. Dressed in a black outfir, Kareena looks as stunning as ever. Sharing the picture, Kareena wrote, "Wednesday... whatever!" She also added the hashtag "guts" to her post. Wthin minutes, Kareena's picture was flooded with appreciations from her friends and fans. Reacting to the picture, designer Manish Malhotra wrote, "Any and every day you look gorgeous." Take a look at Kareena's picture here:

Kareena has been making our coronavirus lockdown easier with her easy-breezy pictures. On Sunday, the Angrezi Medium actress shared a picture on her Instagram profile and it will make you ROFL. Kareena shared a selfie featuring a zit on her face. "Meanwhile... I just sat there staring in wonder of what was being created. PS: The zit on my face didn't get the memo of no personal visits and social distancing," wrote Kareena.

In coronavirus lockdown, Kareena has been doing it all - from sharing drool-worthy pictures of her beach vacation to witnessing "in house Picasso" Taimur's artworks. Take a look:

On the work front, the 39-year-old actress has a body of work that includes films such as Talaash: The Answer Lies Within, Gori Tere Pyaar Mein, Happy Ending, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Udta Punjab and Veere Di Wedding among others. She was last seen in the 2020 film Angrezi Medium where she starred with Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan, Angrezi Medium is slated to re-release in the theatres post the coronavirus lockdown. The new release date has not been announced yet.