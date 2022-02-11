When You Are Kareena Kapoor, Every Day Is A Good Hair Day. Pic Inside

Kareena Kapoor always manages to look fabulous. (courtesy kareenakapoorkhan)

Highlights Kareena Kapoor captioned it "Mood"

Kareena posted a clip of herself doing a hair flip

Kareena will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha

Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set for a midweek splash. She has posted a video on Instagram Stories that tells us a lot about her mood. Styled in all glitter and glam, Kareena has reshared a Boomerang from hairstylist Yianni Tsapatori. In the clip, we see everyone's favourite pooh flipping her wavy hair as she sits on a bed. Kareena's tresses spell a charm as we see them against the bright light filtering in through the window behind her. Kareena is dressed in a sequin shirt and a black slit skirt. Her sharp looks are worth dying for. We are floored for sure. Along with the video on Instagram Stories, Kareena wrote, "Mood."

Screenshot of Kareena Kapoor's Instagram story.

Kareena Kapoor's mood has been quite peppy in the past few weeks. The month started with a birthday party that she had hosted for Amrita Arora. The party could get us starstruck in no time. Celebrities like Malaika Arora, her son Arhaan Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Mallika Bhat And Amrita Arora's family gathered for the special occasion.

Kareena Kapoor has been exuding party vibes this month. And, we simply love the mood. Earlier, she had shared a photo with her husband and actor Saif Ali Khan and their son Taimur Ali Khan. The family postcard was cherished by fans. What we loved, even more, was their outfits. The three were dressed in all-black ensembles and Kareena kept it edgy in her minidress. Across the photo, Kareena Kapoor wrote, "My boys."

When it's about moods and vibes, Kareena Kapoor radiates brightness through her personality. Her social media posts are proof. The actress is always up for high spirits, be it a party with her girl gang or a workout day in her house. Take a look at her "favourite spot" in the house. Can you guess it? Yes, Kareena loves to find herself at her yoga mat in one corner of the house. Given her charming smile in the photo, there's no doubt that Kareena finds solace in yoga.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Aamir Khan. The film is the official Hindi remake of Tom Hanks' iconic Forrest Gump. It is directed by Advait Chandan.