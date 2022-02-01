Kareena Kapoor And Her 'Boys' - Taimur And Saif Ali Khan - Partied Like This Last Night

Kareena shared this photo on Instagram (kareenakapoorkhan)

Ever since Kareena Kapoor has made her official Instagram debut, she is sharing some lovely photos and videos. Recently, she shared a happy photo with her husband Saif Ali Khan, and elder son Taimur Ali Khan. Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, and their son Taimur Ali Khan are dressed in black outfits. Kareena is dressed in a short black dress with blue shoes. Saif looks dapper in a black kurta and white pajama and Taimur is the cutest in his black outfit. Across the photo, Kareena Kapoor wrote, "MY BOYS." The photo is from Kareena Kapoor's BFF Amrita Arora's birthday party.

Yesterday, Amrita Arora celebrated her birthday with her close friends and family members. Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, and Malaika Arora were also present at the birthday bash. Kareena had also wished her BFF with a sweet note, in which, she had shared a glimpse of her "afternoon" chat with Amrita Arora.

Sharing a candid photo of Amrita Arora, Kareena Kapoor had written, "3.30 pm...Beboo-KP?as in Kya plan hai? Amu-Gonna nap bro. Beboo-me too..one eye is already shut...Amu-will wake up and have chai and toast Beboo-me too A friend who understands the power of afternoon naps...is a keeper Happy birthday to my darling BFF...here's to working out together, wine, cheese, Palak soup and ummmm virtual holidays Life is so much more fun with you in it @amuaroraofficial."

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor will next be seen in Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is the official Hindi remake of Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump. Naga Chaitanya is also a part of the film, which has been directed by Advait Chandan.