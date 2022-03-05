'Sweetest Most Gorgeous Iggy': Kareena Kapoor's Adorable Birthday Wish For Ibrahim Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor posted this. (Image courtesy: kareenakapoorkhan)

Ibrahim Ali Khan's birthday is extra special. Actor Saif Ali Khan's son has a lot to cherish on this day as the internet goes into a collective meltdown to wish him. Actress Kareena Kapoor, Saif's wife, has also dropped an adorable birthday wish for Ibrahim. And, the internet can't stop gushing about it. Kareena shared an old photo of little Ibrahim in the arms of dad Saif. While Saif is holding a glass of wine, the father-son duo smiles for the camera. That's not all. Kareena completed the photo with a heart-warming and cute birthday wish.

Kareena wrote, “Sweetest most gorgeous Iggy”, and tagged Ibrahim's Instagram account. She added a “Happy Birthday” sticker too.

Kareena Kapoor isn't the only one celebrating Ibrahim Ali Khan's birthday on social media. Ibrahim's aunts, Saba Pataudi and Soha Ali Khan, have also jumped on the bandwagon. Saba shared another adorable throwback photo from Ibrahim's childhood. In the photo, the star kid is wearing goggles while making funny faces at the camera. The caption read, "My Iggy Potter. Wearing Abba's glasses... May your vision in life, stay focused bright and beautiful. All the best...in all you do. Happy birthday! Love you...always."

Here's another set of photos that Saba Pataudi dropped on Instagram. She wrote to Ibrahim Ali Khan, "Wishing you the best life has to offer. Love you."

Soha Ali Khan shared a recently-clicked photo with Ibrahim Ali Khan on Instagram, where the both of them can be seen smiling while posing for the camera. Soha attached a "Happy Birthday" sticker and added, "Love you lots." She also tagged her nephew in the photo.

The Pataudis are definitely having a fun time cherishing the presence of their kids. Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's son Jeh turned one recently. And, the family couldn't help but gush about it. Kareena posted a photo of Jeh playing with his elder brother Taimur, and captioned it, "Bhaiii, wait for me I am one today. Let's explore the world together... of course with Amma following us everywhere… Happy birthday my Jeh baba… My life."

Soha Ali Khan and Jeh's other aunt, Karisma Kapoor, too, wished Jeh on Instagram.

Ibrahim Ali Khan is the son of Saif Ali Khan and his first wife, actress Amrita Singh. He is the brother of actress Sara Ali Khan.