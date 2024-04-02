Kareena Kapoor With Her OG Crew - Karisma, Malaika-Amrita Arora And Mallika Bhat

Karisma Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy: therealkarismakapoor)

Kareena Kapoor is basking in the success of her film Crew. The actress celebrated the film's success with her besties by her side. Accompanying Kareena were the usual suspects, best friend Amrita Arora and her sister Malaika, friend Mallika Bhat, and sister Karisma Kapoor. Karisma Kapoor shared a picture with her girl gang on Instagram, on Monday night. No caption needed. Kareena Kapoor, Amrita are a part of a close-knit circle of friends that also includes their respective sisters sisters Karisma Kapoor and Malaika Arora. The quartet are frequently seen partying and hanging out together.

Kareena Kapoor's sister-in-law Saba Ali Khan commented on the post, "The Real Crew." Check out the photos here:

On the film's release day, Kareena Kapoor shared these photos from her holiday and she wrote, "Checking if you all are watching Crew. I cannot contain my excitement... blushing and gushing with all the love. Love you all." Check out the post here:

Ahead of the film's release, Kareena Kapoor shared these BTS clips from the sets and she wrote, "We laughed, we cried, we fought, we argued, we ate, and somewhere in between, the magic called moviemaking happened... with the best Crew ever. So grab your popcorn, switch off your phones, fasten your seatbelts." This is the post we are talking about:

Crew, directed by Rajesh A Krishnan, features Tabu, Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma (in a cameo appearance). The film released in theatres on March 29 and it is ruling the box office already.