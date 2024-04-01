Kareena Kapoor's Crew Reviewed By Friend Karan Johar: 'The Girls Killed It'

Image was shared by Kareena Kapoor. (courtesy: Kareenakapoor)

Crew, starring Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon has been making waves at the box office ever since its release. Aftger Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar also took to his Instagram stories to congratulate the three Crew actresses, producers Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor and director Rajesh Krishnan. Karan shared a poster of Crew featuring Kareena, Tabu and Kriti and wrote “CREW was unapologetic and super fun. The girls killed it. Kudos to the powerhouse and my Gemini soulmate @ektarkapoor… the fashionably forever filmmaker @rheakapoor… the eternal fountain of genius talent @tabutiful… the always awesome and super gorgeous @kritisanon… and last but never the least my POO forever!! What a superstar you are my bebo @kareenakapoorkhan #girlpowerrules.”

He added, “Badhai ho Rajesh Krishnan. So much love to my favourite Shobha aunty and Jeetu uncle. And to proud parents and my dearest friends @anilskapoor and @kapoor.sunita. Shoutout to @diljitdosanjh for his incredible swag and mega screen presence.”

For the unversed, Crew is for the first time that Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Kriti Sanon are sharing the screen.

Take a look at his post below:

On day 3, the con comedy recorded impressive sales at the ticket counters and amassed ₹10.25 crore, according to a Sacnilk report. So far, the chick flick has collected ₹29.25 crore. Directed by Rajesh A Krishnan, Crew stars Tabu, Kareena Kapoor, and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles. Audiences are also showering praise on the guest performances of Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma in the movie. Crew has been jointly produced by Ekta Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Digvijay Purohit under the banners of Balaji Motion Pictures and Anil Kapoor Films & Communication Network.