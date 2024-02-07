Kareena Kapoor Wishes Dear Friend Karan Johar's Kids Roohi And Yash On Their 7th Birthday: 'Love You'

Kareena Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy: kareenakapoorkhan)

Kareena Kapoor, a dear friend of director Karan Johar, wished his twins son Yash and daughter Roohi on their 7th birthday on Wednesday. The actress, who starred in Karan Johar's Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, shared a picture of the two kids of her Instagram story and wrote "Roohi and Yash, god bless you, I love you." Much like their parents, Taimur and Yash also share a close bond. Last year, the two kids were also seen taking part together in a taekwondo annual competition.

Meanwhile, Karan Johar hosted a grand Willy Wonka themed birthday party for his kids Yash and Roohi. Sharing pictures from the party, KJo wrote, "Happiest birthday to the brightest sunshines (x2) of my life! My life is forever changed, for the best with you two coming into it with your goofy and adorable laughs, unadulterated sass towards me and of course - an abundance of love to give to the world! Never change...grow up but never change! And thank you to my mom, who is forever the strength of our family...and being a mother figure to Yash and Roohi! Love you forever mom."

Over the weekend, Karan Johar hosted a another party for his kids which was attended by many of his celebritiy friends and their kids. From Rani Mukerji, Shilpa Shetty to Shweta Bachchan, it was a full house at the star-studded birthday bash. Actress Rani Mukerji, a close friend of Karan Johar, was spotted at the party in her casual best. Besides Rani, actress Shilpa Shetty attended the party with her kids Viaan and Samisha. Amitabh Bachchan's daughter Shweta Bachchan aslo marked her presence at the birthday bash in a coat and pants.

On the work front, Karan Johar recently hosted the 69th Filmfare Awards ceremony in Gujarat, where his film Rocky Aur Rani ki Prem Kahani won 4 awards, including Best Actress for Alia Bhatt, Best Supporting Actress for Shabana Azmi, Best Dialogues for Ishita Moitra and Best Choreography for What Jhumka? to Ganesh Acharya.