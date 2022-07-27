Kareena Kapoor To Reunite With Rhea Kapoor But It's Not For Veere Di Wedding 2

Kareena Kapoor photographed with Rhea Kapoor.

Kareena Kapoor, who awaits the release of Laal Singh Chaddha, during a recent interaction with news agency PTI, spilled the beans on her new project. She is all set to reunite with Veere Di Wedding producer Rhea Kapoor. However, it is not for the second installment of the 2018 film. "I am doing a film with Rhea (Kapoor). It is not Veere 2 (Veere Di Wedding). It is a story about three women. It is going to be slightly different. It's a super cool and fun story," the 41-year-old actress told PTI. The actress also revealed that the cast for the film has been zeroed in. "Rhea has got two stellar actors. I can't reveal the cast, but I am very excited. I can't wait for her to announce. It will start by the end of this year or January," added Kareena Kapoor.

The 2018 film Veere Di Wedding also starred Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania. Directed by Shashanka Ghosh, Veere Di Wedding showcased the lives of four friends. It also featured Sumeet Vyas in a pivotal role.

In terms of work, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in the 2020 film Angrezi Medium, co-starring late actor Irrfan Khan, and actress Radhika Madan. Kareena will next be seen in Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha, which is a remake of the 1994 film Forrest Gump. Kareena shot for parts of the film during her pregnancy. The actress will be seen in Sujoy Ghosh's The Devotion Of Suspect X, co-starring Vijay Verma and Jaideep Ahlawat. She will also co-produce a film with Ekta Kapoor.

Apart from being a film producer, Rhea Kapoor is also a stylist (largely for her sister Sonam Kapoor). She has co-produced films such as Aisha, Khoobsurat and Veere Di Wedding, all three starring Sonam Kapoor. The sister-duo also runs an apparel brand called Rheson, which was launched in 2017. Rhea Kapoor also launched her ice-cream brand last year.

(With inputs from PTI)