What Happens In Kareena Kapoor's Van Doesn't Always Stay There

Kareena Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy: kareenakapoorkhan)

Kareena Kapoor, on Thursday, shared some photos from the sets of her upcoming film The Crew. More specifically, from her vanity van. In the images, Kareena Kapoor is seen getting ready for her shot with celebrity make-up artist Mickey Contractor. On her vanity table, we can see a cup of coffee and packets of biscotti along with cosmetic products. The actress looks gorgeous in a beige co-ord set. Sharing the photos, Kareena Kapoor wrote: “DAY-37 (red heart icon) The Crew (red heart icon). Pics by the wonderful Mike Desir (renowned hair stylist).”

On Kareena Kapoor's post, The Crew producer Rhea Kapoor dropped a hilarious comment. She wrote: “Save the biscotti, tell Prakash.” Mickey Contractor commented, “This is what happens at 9.30 am in the scam van (laughing and heart icons).” A reaction by Mike Desir read: “Magic happen there, every morning.” Janhvi Kapoor and Mallika Bhat dropped heart-eye emojis on the post.

More pictures from The Crew shooting today were shared by Mickey Contractor. He posted photos of himself and Kareena from her vanity van and wrote: “And it's a new day!!! On the sets of The Crew.” Rhea Kapoor “loved” the snaps.

The Crew also stars Tabu and Kriti Sanon. It is directed by Rajesh Krishnan and co-produced by Ekta Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor. The duo have previously worked together on Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania's 2018 hit, Veere Di Wedding. The Crew will also feature Diljit Dosanjh in a pivotal role.

Apart from The Crew, Kareena Kapoor will also be seen in a thriller directed by Sujoy Ghosh, The Devotion Of Suspect X. It is based on a book of the same name. Kareena will feature alongside Vijay Varma, and Jaideep Ahlawat in it. She also has Hansal Mehta's The Buckingham Murders lined up.