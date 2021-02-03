Kareena Kapoor Shares A Throwback From Armaan Jain And Anissa Malhotra's Wedding

Kareena Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy kareenakapoorkhan)

Kareena Kapoor shared a picture perfect moment from cousin Armaan Jain's wedding, which took place in Mumbai last year. Kareena chose this picture to wish Armaan and Anissa Malhotra on their first wedding anniversary on Wednesday. In the picture, Kareena Kapoor, dressed in a bright yellow saree, can be seen happily posing along with the couple. The photograph also features Kareena's sister Karisma Kapoor and her cousin Aadar Jain. Tagging Armaan Jain and Anissa in her post, Kareena Kapoor captioned the picture: "Happy anniversary, my favourites" and added a couple of heart emojis.

See the picture posted by Kareena here:

Screenshot of Kareena Kapoor's Instagram story.

Armaan Jain got engaged to his long-time girlfriend Anissa at a private get-together in July 2019. Arman Jain, the son of Reema Jain (Rishi and Randhir Kapoor's sister) and Manoj Jain, stepped into the Indian film industry with the 2014 film Lekar Hum Deewana Dil, co-starring Deeksha Seth. The film was directed by Arif Ali. Armaan and Anissa are celebrating their first anniversary in Rishikesh.

Posting a video from his wedding festivities, Armaan Jain wrote: "Happy 1st Anniversary jaan! This has been the most perfect year with the most perfect woman! Here's to growing, loving and laughing together." Check out the video here:

In terms of work, Kareena Kapoor's upcoming project is Laal Singh Chaddha, opposite Aamir Khan. She was last seen in Angrezi Medium, co-starring late actor Irrfan Khan. Kareena Kapoor is expecting her second child with husband Saif Ali Khan and she will also launch her pregnancy memoir this year.