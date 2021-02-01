Kareena Kapoor's Instagram Vs Reality Post Is Not What You Expected

Kareena Kapoor shared this photo (courtesy kareenakapoorkhan)

Highlights Kareena shared a few selfies on Instagram

Kareena added one more post to her Kaftan Series on Instagram

Kareena is in her final days of pregnancy

Mom-to-be Kareena Kapoor added one more entry to her Kaftan Series on Instagram. After celebrating her bestie Amrita Arora's birthday over the weekend, Kareena had a pretty chill Monday, glimpses of which she shared on her Instagram. Kareena Kapoor, known for her love for kaftans, shared an Instagram vs Reality post and packed it with a surprise. In the Instagram version of Kareena, she can be seen pouting in style, dressed in a kaftan and she reveals the "reality" of it in the next one. The truth is, Kareena loves to chill in kaftans and pout away to glory both in real life and for social media - that's just her true self. "Instagram v/s Reality. PS: Kaftan and pouts continue no matter what the scene is," she captioned her set of photos and now we know why.

Say hello to pout queen Kareena Kapoor here:

Here are some of more glimpses from Kareena Kapoor's Kaftan Series. She wore one to Amrita Arora's birthday party on Sunday:

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor appears to have moved in to her new apartment before the arrival of her second baby. The couple are parents to 4-year-old son Taimur. Kareena Kapoor is in her final days of pregnancy - reportedly, the due date is early February. In August, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan released a joint statement announcing their pregnancy: "We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family. Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support."