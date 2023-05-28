Jab Kareena Kapoor Met Yuvraj Singh In Monaco. Pics Inside

Image was posted by Kareena Kapoor. (courtesy: kareenakapoorkhan)

There is no denying that Kareena Kapoor personifies Bollywood glamour. The actress always makes headlines with each of her stunning appearances, on-screen and off-screen. Now, the superstar is grabbing eyeballs for her presence in Monaco where she attended the F1 Grand Prix practice race. The actress has shared a bunch of images from the opening day of the practice. She was joined by former cricketer Yuvraj Singh. The two attended the event in the capacity of the brand ambassadors of Puma. In the photos, the actress looks stunning in a beige waistcoat and pants all by Puma. In one of the photos, Kareena Kapoor is also seen with Finnish racing icon Valtteri Viktor Bottas. Sharing the images, Kareena Kapoor wrote, “What a day [heart emoji].”

Director Punit Malhotra replied to the post with heart emoji.

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor took a brief break from the sets of The Crewto attend the Grand Prix event. She will be seen alongside actresses Tabu and Kriti Sanon in the fun film that is set against the backdrop of the aviation industry. Recently, Kareena Kapoor was seen interacting with Tabu on Instagram. It all started when Tabu dropped an image of herself from the sets of the film with a coffee mug in hand. In response, Kareena Kapoor wrote, “Mere Bina chai pe charcha ho rahi hai (conversation over tea without me)...where are the biscuits," commented Kareena. To this, Tabu said, "Waiting to come to set and take from you." Tagging Kriti Sanon, Tabu added, “Counting on you #crewkichai."

In addition to The Crew, Kareena Kapoor has an impressive array of projects on the horizon. Among them is an upcoming thriller directed by Sujoy Ghosh, which is an adaptation of the book titled The Devotion of Suspect X. The film boasts an ensemble cast including Vijay Varma, Jaideep Ahlawat, among others. In addition, Kareena is also involved in an untitled film by renowned director Hansal Mehta.



