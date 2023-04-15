In Kareena Kapoor's 'Game Night' Post With Saif Ali Khan, A Glimpse Of Their Home

Kareena Kapoor posted this image of Saif. (courtesy: kareenakapoorkhan)

Kareena Kapoor is one B-town star who unabashedly shares the special moments she spends with her family on social media. For the unversed, the Omkara star is married to actor Saif Ali Khan, and together they have two sons, Taimur and Jeh. The actress often shares glimpses of her personal milestones on social media for her fans to enjoy. Recently, she shared an adorable picture of her family enjoying a game night after a long day of work. The photo has Saif dressed in his signature white kurta-pyjama while showing a card to Taimur. Kareena Kapoor captioned the post as, "Game night post shoot with the boys (heart emoji)." Did someone say “cute”, yet?

Check out the post here:

Screenshot of Kareena Kapoor's Instagram story

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor, on the occasion of Sibling's Day recently, shared an adorable picture of Ibrahim Ali Khan and Taimur on her Instagram handle. In the picture, both the boys can be seen flaunting their toned “abs” as they pose for the camera. While Ibrahim is dressed in a white T-shirt, Taimur looks cute in a yellow one. Kareena captioned the post with a playful note, "Was Siblings day yesterday or today... OR... is it everyday? Iggy and TimTim [heart emoji]," referring to the boys by their nicknames. Ibrahim Ali Khan is the younger son of Saif Ali Khan and his first wife, actress Amrita Singh. Together they also have a daughter Sara Ali Khan.

Recently, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan attended the launch event for the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) and looked very glamorous. In the pictures shared by the actress, Kareena wore a stunning red lehenga and minimal accessories, while Saif wore a statement kurta pyjama set. However, what caught the attention of fans were glimpses of the interiors of the couple's home. She captioned the pictures "NMACC night."

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor is busy shooting for Rhea Kapoor's The Crew. The actress will also appear in the lead role in Sujoy Ghosh's The Devotion Of Suspect X and Hansal Mehta's untitled project. Saif Ali Khan, on the other hand, is awaiting the release of his film Adipurush alongside Prabhas and Kriti Sanon.