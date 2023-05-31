Kareena Kapoor Gave Photo Credit To The 'Best Actor' She Knows. Any Guesses?

Kareena Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy: kareenakapoorkhan)

Kareena Kapoor, who was in Monaco for the F1 Grand Prix, has actively been posting pictures on social media. Her latest Instagram entry is a picture of her posing in a casual white t-shirt and shorts. She wore neon green sneakers with it. In the caption, she revealed that the picture was clicked by her husband Saif Ali Khan. She wrote in her caption, "Apart from being the best actor I know...he also does take the best pictures...any guesses who? The Husband...Ok bye time to workout..."

Check out Kareena Kapoor's post here:

Kareena Kapoor, who was in Monaco for F1 Grand Prix, shared multiple posts from her time there. "Monaco," she simply captioned it.

"What a day...," wrote the actress posting pictures from the F1 event.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan got married in 2012 and they are parents to two sons - Taimur, 5 and Jeh, who they welcomed in 2021. They have co-starred in films like Tashan, Omkara, Kurbaan and Agent Vinod.

In terms of work, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha. She will next be seen in The Devotion of Suspect X, co-starring Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. The actress will also be seen Hansal Mehta's untitled project. The actress will also star in Rhea Kapoor's The Crew, alongside Tabu, Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh.

Saif Ali Khan was last seen on Vikram Vedha with Hrithik Roshan. The actor's next project is Om Raut's Adipurush with Prabhas and Kriti Sanon. The film will release next month.