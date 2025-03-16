Inside Kareena Kapoor's Fun-Filled Snowy Holiday With Family

Do not disturb Kareena Kapoor. The actress has jetted off to a secret location for a vacation. How do we know? Well, her Instagram Stories say it all.

In one snap, Kareena is seen standing in a stunning snowy wonderland. She is dressed in a chic black-and-white outfit with her back to the camera. But wait – the actress is not alone! One of her sons, either Taimur or Jeh, is right there with her. Since the little one also has his back to the camera, his face remains a mystery.

Kareena simply captioned the image with a red heart.

Wait, there's more! Kareena Kapoor shared another glimpse of her snowy escape. In the picture, she is seen walking through a chilly landscape. Captured mid-stride, the actress exudes effortless charm.

“Into the snow, baby,” read the text attached to the post.

Kareena Kapoor always shares glimpses of her vacations with her Instagram family. Last December, she enjoyed a family getaway to the Swiss Alps and treated everyone to adorable pictures of her sons' skiing adventures.

The actress shared two pictures of Taimur. In the first one, he was all set to hit the slopes. Kareena lovingly captioned it, "Mera beta" with a red heart emoji.

In another snap, Taimur looked every bit the little adventurer. Adding a fun touch, Kareena wrote, "Don't ask me if I ski. I take my son's pictures. Someone needs to," followed by heart and LOL emojis.

If Taimur leads, can Jeh be far behind? Kareena also shared some adorable pictures of her younger son, who seemed to have the best time just rolling in the snow.

In one picture, Jeh, bundled up in heavy winter gear, was seen lying on the snow. Kareena playfully asked her fans, "Does this count as skiing?" Click here to read the full story.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Singham Again. The Rohit Shetty directorial also featured Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor and Tiger Shroff.