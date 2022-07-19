Kareena Kapoor Denies Pregnancy Rumours: 'Saif Ali Khan Has Already Contributed Way Too Much'

Kareena Kapoor with Saif Ali Khan. (courtesy: kareenakapoorkhan)

Kareena Kapoor, who is busy holidaying in Italy with Saif Ali Khan and kids Taimur and Jeh, has addressed the rumours of her being pregnant. The actress shared a post on her Instagram stories and said that it was "pasta and wine". She also revealed her husband Saif's hilarious reaction in the post. She wrote, "It's pasta and wine guys.....Calm down... I am NOT pregnant... ufff... Saif said he has already contributed way too much to the population of our country... Enjoy... KKK."

Here have a look:

A few days ago, a picture of Kareena Kapoor with Saif Ali Khan and their friend went viral on the internet, which shows her bloated stomach. Check out the picture below:

Kareena and Saif spotted in London with friends pic.twitter.com/HBhGOQvKtm — Kareena Kapoor Khan (@KareenaK_FC) July 15, 2022

Kareena Kapoor has been keeping her Insta family busy by dropping pictures from her vacations. The actress has treated her fans to an adorable picture of her younger son Jeh. In the image, cute Jeh can be seen sitting in a carrier at the airport, while in the background, the signboard reads, "Hand baggage allowance". Sharing the picture, Kareena captioned the post as "The caption says it all," followed by laughing and love-struck emoticons.

Here have a look:

On Sunday, Kareena Kapoor shared a series of pictures on her Instagram stories from her Italy diaries. In the images, the actress looks pretty in a pink and white co-ord set paired with white shoes and a black sling bag. The first few pictures featured her with her son Jeh and captioned the post as, Life is beautiful". In the last post, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur are seen sitting on an inflated duck in the swimming pool.

Before jetting off to Italy, the Pataudi family was enjoying in London. From attending The Rolling Stones concert to watching India Vs England match, Kareena Kapoor and her family had a blast during their stay in London. Check out some posts below:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor's Laal Singh Chaddha, co-starring Aamir Khan, will hit the theatres on August 11.

