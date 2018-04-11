Kareena Kapoor 'Cannot Imagine Life Without Acting.' Seconded Kareena Kapoor debuted in the industry 18 years ago

Actress Kareena Kapoor, who debuted in the industry 18 years ago, told news agency IANS that she 'cannot imagine her life without acting.' Kareena is the fourth generation of the Kapoor family in Bollywood . "After 18 years of working in this profession, I don't think I can think about anything else because I always wanted to be an actor so, I can't imagine life without acting," she told IANS at the sidelines of an award ceremony in Mumbai on Tuesday night. Akshay Kumar, her co-stars of films likeand, was also present at the event. Both the stars were felicitated.Kareena Kapoor is the star of films such asand. She has won six Filmfare Awards, including one for Best Actress. Kareena, 37, is the daughter of veteran actors Randhir Kapoor and Babita. Her elder sister Karisma is also a well-known actress . Kareena is married to actor Saif Ali Khan, son of cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and actress Sharmila Tagore. Saif's sister Soha is an actress, married to actor Kunal Kemmu. Meanwhile, Kareena's cousin Ranbir Kapoor is a famous Bollywood star and recently, their aunt Rima's son Aadar Jain, was launched in Bollywood.Taimur, 1, is Kareena and Saif's first child. She hasn't done any film after 2016'sdue to her pregnancy. Shashanka Ghosh'swill be Kareena's first film after giving birth to Taimur. The film also stars Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania and releases in June.