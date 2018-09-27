Kareena Kapoor Being Her Stunning Self. See Photoshoot Pics

Pictures from Kareena Kapoor's latest photo shoot are ruling the Internet and how

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: September 27, 2018 16:41 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Kareena Kapoor Being Her Stunning Self. See Photoshoot Pics

A picture from Kareena Kapoor's photo shoot. (Image courtesy: poonamdamania)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Kareena looks stunning in a white shirt
  2. Kareena's team shared the photos on Instagram
  3. Kareena Kapoor's next film is Good News

Kareena Kapoor might be a social media recluse but thanks to her team, who keep the actress' fans engaged by sharing pictures on social media and the latest picture shared by make-up artist Mickey Contractor proves why we just can't seem to get enough of the gorgeous actress. On Thursday, Mickey Contractor shared a picture from Kareena's latest photo shoot (which was clicked by photographer Avinash Gowariker) and captioned it: "Kareena!" and accompanied it with a red heart emoticon. Kareena's manager Poonam Damania, too shared monochrome pictures from the photo shoot and wrote: "Gorgeous Kareena Kapoor, a natural beauty." Dressed in a classic white shirt, Kareena can be seen sporting minimal make-up and we must tell you that she looks absolutely stunning in kohl-rimmed eyes and nude lips. Pictures from the shoot are all over the Internet.

Take a look at Mickey Contractor's post here:

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Kareena!!!

A post shared by Mickey Contractor (@mickeycontractor) on

 

Here are some more pictures from the photo shoot, which were shared by photographer Avinash Gowariker, who wrote: "Post pack up shot with one of my all time favourites, Bebo! Shot with her after a long gap... she is just stunnnnning!

 

 

Doesn't she look perfect?

Kareena Kapoor trended big time after pictures from her Maldives vacation surfaced on social media earlier this month. We got a glimpse of Kareena's dreamy vacation with Saif Ali Khan and Taimur, through Soha Ali Khan's Instagram posts. The pictures went crazy viral. Take a look at some of our favourite pictures here:

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Make a splash! @discoversoneva #discoversoneva #familygoals

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on

 

Remember the "wall of fame" picture featuring Kareena and Saif?

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Wall of fame @discoversoneva #discoversoneva

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on

 

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Rhea Kapoor's Veere Di Wedding, co-starring Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania. Kareena also has Good News, co-starring Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh and Karan Johar's Takht, opposite Ranveer Singh in the pipeline.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Ayodhya VerdictTanushree DuttaMaruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Tamil NewsNews in BanglaLive TVTrain StatusPNR StatusHuaweiMi MobilesPrice ComparisonAmazonPaytmWatch BrandsDominosThugs Of Hindostan Trailer

................................ Advertisement ................................