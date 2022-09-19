Qubool Hai Actress Nishi Singh Dies, Karanvir Bohra And Others Pay Tribute

TV actress Nishi Singh, best known for her role in 'Qubool Hai', is no more. Confirming Nishi Singh's death, actor Karanvir Bohra took to his Instagram stories and wrote, "Sad to hear this news. #Omnamahshivay."Check out the post below:

Nishi Singh, who acted in shows like 'Tenali Rama' and 'Hitler Didi', died on Sunday, September 18, after a long illness that stretched on for over three years.

Nishi Singh, reportedly, suffered three strokes of paralysis over the last few years and was battling with resulting health woes. Sanjay, who is a writer-actor by profession, had asked for financial help in September 2020 after Nishi suffered a paralytic attack in February 2019, and another one in February 2020.

Cine & TV Artistes' Association (CINTAA) also paid tribute on social media. The caption read, "CINTAA expresses its condolences on the death of Nishi Singh". Check out the post below:

CINTAA expresses its condolences on the demise of Nishi Singh pic.twitter.com/2kBCBFxKHh — CINTAA_Official (@CintaaOfficial) September 18, 2022



Nishi Singh is survived by her husband Sanjay and their two children, a 21-year-old son, and an 18-year-old daughter.