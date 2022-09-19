Karan Johar's Reply To Troll Who Questioned The Logic In A Brahmastra Scene

Karan Johar shared this image. (courtesy: karanjohar)

Karan Johar, who often finds himself on the receiving end of trolls, usually refrains from responding to the hate directed towards him. However, on Monday, the filmmaker decided to reply to a Twitter user, who questioned the logic in a scene of Karan Johar's recently-produced Brahmastra. "Tell me how that Ashram is secret and the address of ashram is on Google maps? For this logic, the movie has earned 300 crore? This is what Indian creativity is?" read the now deleted tweet. Karan Johar's reply was this: "The Guru is living like any other person in the real world... no one knows he is the leader of the BRAHMANSH! That His is the house of the Astras... so his address with his name in the real world is of-course on google maps."

See Karan Johar's tweet here:

The Guru is living like any other person in the real world... no one knows HE is the leader of the BRAHMANSH! That His is the house of the Astras... so his address with his name in the real world is of-course on google maps! https://t.co/y6IcOXH086 — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) September 18, 2022

In Brahmastra, Amitabh Bachchan is the leader of a secret society called Brahmansh, while Ranbir Kapoor, his student, is a missing puzzle of the Brahmastra, which the society aims to protect. Alia Bhatt plays Ranbir Kapoor's love interest in the film.

On the work front, Karan Johar will soon make an action film. He is also directing Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles. He is also seen judging the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10. Karan Johar's Dharma Productions has a bunch of upcoming films lined-up including Govinda Naam Mera, Yodha, among others. The recent releases include Jug Jugg Jeeyo Films, Liger, Brahmastra.

Karan Johar is best known for directing films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham..., Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, to name a few. He is often seen judging reality shows as well.