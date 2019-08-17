Karan Johar's Dream Cast For Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Reboot Has A Takht Connection

Kajol and SRK in a still from the film. (Image courtesy: dharmamovies)

Highlights Karan Johar would like to see Janhvi Kapoor as Tina The film released in 1998 The film also featured Salman Khan in a special appearance

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji, is arguably one of the most iconic films directed by Karan Johar and TBH, it is impossible to imagine anyone else play these roles. However, we wouldn't mind if a remake of the film were to be made today. The reason we brought this up today is because during a recent media interaction, the film's director Karan Johar revealed his dream cast for the film's reboot. Kjo stated that he doesn't plan on making remake of the 1998 film anytime soon. However, if he were to make one, he would like to see Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt and Janhvi Kapoor in the roles of Rakul, Anjali and Tina, respectively, reports news agency IANS.

"On my wish list would be Ranveer Singh as Rahul. He has that mad intensity as Shah Rukh Khan. Alia Bhatt as Anjali. She has the spunk and Janhvi Kapoor as Tina because she has the poise and balance of the part," IANS quoted Karan Johar as saying.

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh have earlier worked together in Zoya Akhtar's musical Gully Boy. The duo will also co-star in Karan Johar's forthcoming period drama Takht, which will also feature Janhvi Kapoor.

Besides Takht, Ranveer Singh will next be seen in Kabir Khan's sports drama '83. Alia's upcoming projects include Brahmastra, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor, SS Rajamouli'sRRR and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Inshallah, alongside Salman Khan.

Janhvi Kapoor has Zoya Akhtar's Ghost Stories, Dharma Productions' Dostana 2 and Roohi Afza with Rajkummar Rao in the pipeline.

(With inputs from IANS)

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.