Karan Johar Trolled On Instagram For Hurting 'Cultural Sentiments'

Karan Johar is currently co-judging India's Got Talent (Courtesy karanjohar)

Highlights The Internet pointed out that Karan was being "disrespectful" "Japi is a symbol of respect for every Assamese," read a comment "Everything is not joke there is a certain limits," read another comment

Karan Johar, who is currently co-judging India's Got Talent with Kirron Kher and Malaika Arora, often shares fun BTS videos from the sets of the reality show. The filmmaker's recent video on Instagram from the sets of IGT 8 made way for the trolls. Now you may ask why? Like most of his videos, Karan can be seen pulling Kirron Kher's leg, this time for wearing a traditional Assamese headgear, which was apparently gifted to her by a contestant of the show from Arunachal Pradesh. Kirron Kher can be seen asking Karan in the video as to why he is not wearing the hat which had been gifted to him to which he replies: "Because you have guts, I don't."

The Internet pointed out that Karan was being "disrespectful" towards the Japi - a traditional hat from Assam - which is a "symbol of respect for all the people of Assam. "Japi is a symbol of respect for every Assamese. If you don't know how to value others' love and sentiments then at least don't make fun of it," wrote a disgruntled user. "Everything is not a joke there is a certain limits of everything. Don't try to be funny if you are not. Think before you speak anything your words can hurt other sentiments," read another comment.

While a section of the Internet trolled Karan for "disrespecting" North East culture, some also schooled Shweta Bachchan for her comment on Karan Johar's video. "Hey you do you know what is Japi is Shweta Bachchan. It's not funny at all," read a comment.

Meanwhile, Karan Johar is also hosting the sixth season of the talk show Koffee With Karan. The filmmaker is producing Ayan Mukerji-directed Brahmastra and Abhishek Varman-directed Kalank. He had also announced his Takht earlier this year, his first directorial project since the release of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.