Karan Johar To Host His 50th Birthday Bash. Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor To Attend: Report

Veteran filmmaker Karan Johar will turn 50 this month on May 25, and speculations around his star-studded birthday party are doing rounds all entertainment portals. Recently, India Today reported that Ae Dil Hai Mushkil's director would be hosting his 50th birthday bash at Yash Raj Films studio. Also, the guest list includes Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh- Deepika Padukone and all the directors who have worked under his production house Dharma Production.

The report also added that the theme of Karan Johar's 50th birthday party would be black and bling.

In March, Karan Johar hosted a star-studded birthday party for Apoorva Mehta's 50th birthday. Celebs including Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor and Gauri Khan with son Aryan Khan attended the bash.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan johar will be returning to the directorial seat after five years with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. Also, he is producing Ayan Mukerji's much-awaited film Brahmastra, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in the lead roles. The film is slated to hit the theatres on September 9, 2022.