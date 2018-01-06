Karan Johar: Television Is A Stronger Medium Than Cinema

Filmmaker Karan Johar says that television is a stronger medium than cinema. In a recent interview with news agency IANS, Karan Johar said, "There should not be a divide between the small and the big screen as television is a stronger medium than cinema." Karan, who will be seen in India's Next Superstars along with director Rohit Shetty, told IANS: "I don't think you should make a divide between television and film. Today as we know it television is a stronger medium than films." Karan Johar is popularly known for his celebrity-based talk show Koffee With Karan. KJo has earlier been a part of the small screen with shows like Jhalak Dikhla Jaa and India's Got Talent and will be now be seen co-judging a reality show titled India's Next Superstars.
Karan Johar, 45, says that the digital platform and television has become huge. "Today it reached out to at least nine times the audience... If three million people watch cinema and 27 million people watch television. So what is a bigger platform? Today digital and television is going to be huge. I respect those who earn name and money from television," IANS quoted Karan Johar as saying.
He also has Akshay Kumar's Kesariand Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan's Brahmastra in the pipeline.
(With inputs from IANS)