Karan Johar: Television Is A Stronger Medium Than Cinema Karan Johar will be seen in India's Next Superstars

Filmmaker Karan Johar says that television is a stronger medium than cinema. In a recent interview with news agency IANS, Karan Johar said, "There should not be a divide between the small and the big screen as television is a stronger medium than cinema." Karan, who will be seen inalong with director Rohit Shetty, told IANS: "I don't think you should make a divide between television and film. Today as we know it television is a stronger medium than films. " Karan Johar is popularly known for his celebrity-based talk show. KJo has earlier been a part of the small screen with shows likeandand will be now be seen co-judging a reality show titledKaran Johar, 45, says that the digital platform and television has become huge. "Today it reached out to at least nine times the audience... If three million people watch cinema and 27 million people watch television. So what is a bigger platform? Today digital and television is going to be huge. I respect those who earn name and money from television," IANS quoted Karan Johar as saying. Karan Johar, who recently co-producedwith Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment, is currently busy with many upcoming projects. Karan Johar's, which is produced by y Tarun Mansukhani stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Sushant Singh Rajput while KJo is co-producing Meghna Gulzar's, featuring Alia Bhatt. He also has Akshay Kumar's Kesari and Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan'sin the pipeline.(With inputs from IANS)