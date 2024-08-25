Advertisement

Karan Johar, Straight Up On Trolls Questioning The Identity Of Kids Yash And Roohi's Mother: "I Am"

The filmmaker welcomed his twins, Roohi and Yash, via surrogacy in 2017

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Karan Johar, Straight Up On Trolls Questioning The Identity Of Kids Yash And Roohi's Mother: "I Am"
Karan Johar shared this image. (courtesy: KaranJohar)
New Delhi:

Karan Johar has given a boss reply to trolls who questioned the identity of Roohi and Yash's mother. FYI: The filmmaker welcomed his twins via surrogacy in 2017. On Saturday, KJo shared a video on Instagram featuring his daughter Roohi. She is seen asking digital assistant Siri to play a song for her. Sharing the video, he wrote, “Roohi vs Siri”. While KJo's industry friends and colleagues found the video cute, a user tried to troll the filmmaker. He said, “Who is the mother of Roohi? Can anybody please tell me? I am confused.” To this, Karan Johan, without wasting a second, said, “I AM!!! Am so worried about your confused state so I had to answer your pertinent and relevant query.”

Last month Karan Johar appeared in an interview with Faye D'Souza on her YouTube channel. During the interaction, he revealed that Roohi and Yash had started asking about their biological mother. "It is a modern family. It is an unusual circumstance, so now I am also dealing with the questions about 'whose stomach was I born in? But mumma is not mumma really, she is my grandmother. I am going to school, to the counselor, to ask how do we navigate the situation. And it is not easy, being a parent is never easy,” he said.

On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Karan Johar dropped a video from the mini celebration at home. Oh boy. It was all things cute. We got a glimpse of the fun banter between Yash and Roohi. Sharing the clip, he wrote, “Rakhee love !!!! It's always a process to get the tradition of this beautiful festival of love accurately on point! The mothership contributed and the son was in a tearing hurry to go nowhere! The daughter was dutifully doing her best and I was trying to be the master of ceremonies with not much success!!! Happy Raksha Bandhan to all !!! Take care of each other and spread the joy.”

Meanwhile, Karan Johar will host the 24th edition of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards (September 27 to 29), alongside Shah Rukh Khan. 

Show full article
Comments

Entertainment I Read Latest News on NDTV Entertainment. Click NDTV Entertainment For The Latest In, bollywood , regional, hollywood, tv, web series, photos, videos and More.

Follow us:
Karan Johar, Roohi, Yash
Switch To Dark/Light Mode
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Previous Article
NDTV Exclusive: Tanuj Virwani On Impending Fatherhood: "The Most Unbelievable And Surreal Feeling"
Karan Johar, Straight Up On Trolls Questioning The Identity Of Kids Yash And Roohi's Mother: "I Am"
Mrunal Thakur Confirms She Isn't A Part Of <i>Fauji</i>: "Sorry To Be A Vibe Killer But..."
Next Article
Mrunal Thakur Confirms She Isn't A Part Of Fauji: "Sorry To Be A Vibe Killer But..."
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
;