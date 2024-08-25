Karan Johar, Straight Up On Trolls Questioning The Identity Of Kids Yash And Roohi's Mother: "I Am"

Karan Johar has given a boss reply to trolls who questioned the identity of Roohi and Yash's mother. FYI: The filmmaker welcomed his twins via surrogacy in 2017. On Saturday, KJo shared a video on Instagram featuring his daughter Roohi. She is seen asking digital assistant Siri to play a song for her. Sharing the video, he wrote, “Roohi vs Siri”. While KJo's industry friends and colleagues found the video cute, a user tried to troll the filmmaker. He said, “Who is the mother of Roohi? Can anybody please tell me? I am confused.” To this, Karan Johan, without wasting a second, said, “I AM!!! Am so worried about your confused state so I had to answer your pertinent and relevant query.”

Last month Karan Johar appeared in an interview with Faye D'Souza on her YouTube channel. During the interaction, he revealed that Roohi and Yash had started asking about their biological mother. "It is a modern family. It is an unusual circumstance, so now I am also dealing with the questions about 'whose stomach was I born in? But mumma is not mumma really, she is my grandmother. I am going to school, to the counselor, to ask how do we navigate the situation. And it is not easy, being a parent is never easy,” he said.

On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Karan Johar dropped a video from the mini celebration at home. Oh boy. It was all things cute. We got a glimpse of the fun banter between Yash and Roohi. Sharing the clip, he wrote, “Rakhee love !!!! It's always a process to get the tradition of this beautiful festival of love accurately on point! The mothership contributed and the son was in a tearing hurry to go nowhere! The daughter was dutifully doing her best and I was trying to be the master of ceremonies with not much success!!! Happy Raksha Bandhan to all !!! Take care of each other and spread the joy.”

Meanwhile, Karan Johar will host the 24th edition of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards (September 27 to 29), alongside Shah Rukh Khan.