Karan Johar Breaks Silence On Period Saga <i>Takht</i> Being Shelved: "It Was Very Heartbreaking"

Earlier today, at the trailer launch of Mirai - Super Yodha, filmmaker Karan Johar opened up about his now-shelved film Takht, saying that he still wishes to make a period movie someday.

Johar said he spent over two years on the project and when it was shelved, he felt heartbroken.

"I was going to make a feature film (Takht) that was historical. And then for various circumstances, including the pandemic, there was a stop on that film. I researched that film for two and a half years and wrote that film.

"It was just very heartbreaking when I couldn't make it at that time. So I did dabble. Every film has its own time and fate... So hopefully in my trajectory there will be such a film," Johar told reporters.

The filmmaker had announced Takht, an epic story set in the Mughal era, in August 2018.

He had also unveiled the star-studded cast for the movie - Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar.

The movie, which would have traced the relationship between Mughal emperor Aurangzeb and his brother Dara Shukoh, had a screenplay by Sumit Roy.

Johar is currently distributing Mirai, featuring Hanu-Man star Teja Sajja in the lead role.

The film, about a fearless warrior entrusted with the protection of nine sacred scriptures, is directed by Karthik Gattamneni and produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Krithi Prasad.

