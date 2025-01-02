Karan Johar's New Year Special Botox Bomb: "Dear Inner Peace, Please Don't Try..."

Karan Johar woke up and chose to drop some reality checks. The filmmaker shared a note from the perspective of botox and said that inner peace is very hard to maintain while the botox procedure can be done instantly. He wrote, "Dear Inner Peace, please don't try and overtake my empire… you need a lot of work to achieve… mine is a prick away… so stay in your lane! Artificially yours, Botox!" Take a look:

Last year in October, Karan Johar addressed the rumours about his drastic weight loss. Sharing a screenshot from X (formerly Twitter), the filmmaker clarified that his weight loss is the result of a healthy lifestyle, not Ozempic.

The screenshot featured a comment by an X user that read, “Maheep rightly called out people for using Ozempic for fast weight loss and driving it out of stock for people with diabetes. Hope she calls out Karan Johar too, the producer of Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives.”

The X user was referring to a comment made by Maheep Kapoor in the Netflix show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. She slammed people for using Ozempic for weight loss while diabetic patients, who rely on the drug for their health, face shortage.

Reacting to the accusation that he also used Ozempic for his weight loss, Karan Johar wrote, “Being healthy and eating well and reinventing the wheel of your own nutrition! Aur Ozempic ko Mile credit ???” Read the full story here.

On the work front, Karan Johar recently announced his next film, a romantic comedy titled Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. Directed by Sameer Vidwans, the film features Kartik Aaryan in the lead role.

Sharing the teaser on Instagram, Karan wrote, "Wrapped in romance, here comes the best Christmas gift ever from us to you!. Starring Kartik Aaryan - Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri is coming to cinemas in 2026. Directed by Sameer Vidwans."

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri is set to release in 2026.



