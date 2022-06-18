Karan Johar Hilariously 'Pout Shamed' By Son Yash. 'Well Done Beta,' Comments Kareena Kapoor

Karan Johar in a still from the video. (courtesy: karanjohar)

Karan Johar blessed our Instagram feed with a super cute video of his son Yash. In the video, KJo asks Yash, "What don't you like about dad?" Yash is then seen pouting and he says, "I don't like dad doing this kind of pose." Karan Johar captioned the post: "I have been pout shamed." The video got a whole lot of love from Karan Johar's Instafam. "Love you Yash. Only you can tell him... Well done beta," wrote Kareena Kapoor. Shweta Bachchan Nanda dropped LOL emojis in the comments. Aditi Rao Hydari too dropped the same emojis. "Haha," wrote Huma Qureshi. Mini Mathur wrote: "Hahahahahahah Yashhhhhhh," adding a heart emoji.





Karan Johar welcomed Yash and Roohi via surrogacy in the year 2017. During the lockdown, Karan Johar posted a series of videos called "Lockdown With The Johars," which he signed off with his signature goodbye style "Toodles." The videos featured Karan Johar's kids adorably trolling him.

The filmmaker also launched a picture book for kids titled The Big Thoughts Of Little Luv, which is inspired by his experiences as a single parent.

On the work front, Karan Johar will soon make an action film. He is directing Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles. He has also produced Jugjugg Jeeyo, starring Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor and Anil Kapoor. He will also be back with the 7th season of his chat show Koffee with Karan. This year, instead of television, the show will air on streaming giant Disney+Hotstar.

Karan Johar's Dharma Productions has a bunch of upcoming films lined-up including Govinda Naam Mera, Jugjugg Jeeyo Films, Liger, Brahmastra and Yodha, among others.