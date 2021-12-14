'Take A Chill Pill,' Karan Johar. See Yash And Roohi's Hilarious Take On K3G Dialogue

KJo with his kids in a still from his clip. (Image courtesy: karanjohar)

Highlights Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham completed 20 years today

It was directed by Karan Johar

Karan has been celebrating 20 years of his film for the past few days

No one could have nailed the popular 'take a chill pill' scene from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham better than Karan Johar's twins Roohi and Yash. Wondering what we are talking about? The filmmaker, who has been celebrating 20 years of his 2001 movie for the past few days, posted a super cute video of his kids Yash and Roohi on Instagram on Tuesday and it will leave you in splits. The clip features Karan telling Yash and Roohi to stop playing and finish their homework, after which his kids tell him like bosses, "Dada, take a chill pill." In the film, Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's son always tell her to 'take a chill pill' whenever she complaints about something - she gets her chance to say this to Shah Rukh too but more on that later.

Sharing the video, Karan Johar wrote: "It seems what goes around, comes back around and here I am being asked to take a chill pill by my own kids!"

Watch Karan Johar's video featuring Yash and Roohi's hilarious take on K3G dialogue here:

Remembered when in the Raichand house in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Rahul (played by Shah Rukh Khan) complaint about Poo's (Kareena Kapoor) outfit and Anjali told him to 'take a chill pill'? Here's the sequence we are talking about:

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham released on December 14 in 2001. The film starred Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Kareena Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, Farida Jalal and Rani Mukerji among others.

Just like us, Bollywood stars such as Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra still love some iconic scenes from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and to mark the 20th anniversary of the film, they recreated those scenes. Check them out here:

Earlier on Tuesday, Karan Johar shared a montage of BTS clips from the sets of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and wrote: "Overwhelmed with the endless love that has poured in from all corners of the world and the industry for celebrating this grand milestone that #KabhiKhushiKabhieGham hits today. Thank you falls short. A little piece of my heart for you on this day. And so it goes...it's all about loving your...family! From us to you, happy #20YearsOfK3G!"

Karan Johar welcomed Yash and Roohi via surrogacy in the year 2017.