Karan Johar Had The Most Surprising Reaction To This Troll. Read His Tweet

Karan Johar, who is quite used to be being trolled on social media, had the most unexpected reaction when he was addressed as "the favorite wife" in the Netflix series Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives by a Twitter user. Karan Johar not only found the tweet funny, he also stated that it is "refreshing" to see a troll with a sense of humour. Karan Johar, who has produced the Netflix series, appears multiple times during the show. He appears during a brunch session with the ladies, at Gauri and Shah Rukh Khan's grand party and even turns up in Doha, where the show's stars Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Panday, Seema Khan and Neelam Kothari are on a vacation.

The Twitter user wrote: "I think we can all agree that the favorite wife in Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives is Karan Johar.#NetflixIndia." KJo laughed it off and replied, "Ok, this really made me laugh! Rolling on the floor laughing. A troll with a sense of humour is so refreshing! Thanks Doc."

See Karan Johar's tweet here:

Ok this really made me laugh!

A troll with a sense of humour is so refreshing! Thanks Doc! https://t.co/nuelRifxzI — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) November 29, 2020

Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives is a Netflix series based on the lives of four star-wives - Seema Khan (married to Sohail Khan), Maheep Kapoor (Sanjay Kapoor's wife), Bhavana Pandey (wife of Chunky Pandey) and Neelam Kothari (married to Samir Soni).

The show opened to mixed reviews from critics. In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave the series 2 stars out of 5 and he wrote: "Loosely modelled on American reality television shows like Keeping Up With The Kardashians and The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills, Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives will definitely find takers. But it isn't a deep dive. The eight-episode series provides no real insights. When it wants to be flashy, it is flimsy."