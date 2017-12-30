Karan Johar Got A Fact About Amitabh Bachchan Wrong And This Happened On Twitter Karan Johar thought Amitabh Bachchan spoke in Punjabi just because 'most of the film industry did'

36 Shares EMAIL PRINT Amitabh Bachchan and Karan Johar in Mumbai. New Delhi: Highlights Karan Johar has directed Amitabh Bachchan twice Amitabh Bachchan corrected Karan Johar on Twitter Karan Johar apologized immediately



Soon after the promo aired, Amitabh Bachchan corrected KJo on Twitter saying: "No Karan, I speak Punjabi because



This was their Twitter conversation:

No Karan .. I speak Punjabi because my Mother was as Sikh ; that makes me a half Sikh and so I speak Punjabi .. !!!! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 29, 2017

Yes Amit uncle! My apologies got that wrong.... https://t.co/JOePTMtLc1 — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) December 29, 2017



Karan Johar has directed Amitabh Bachchan in films such as Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna (this one also starred Big B's son Abhishek). Karan last directed Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, which featured Big B's daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.



Karan Johar is the son of late filmmaker Yash Johar, who launched Dharma Productions in 1976. Mr Johar financially backed Amitabh Bachchan's cult film Agneepath, which was remade by his son with Hrithik Roshan in lead role. Amitabh Bachchan also starred in Dharma Productions' first ever film - Dostana, also starring Shatrughan Sinha.



Amitabh Bachchan will also be seen in Karan Johar-produced upcoming trilogy Brahmastra, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.



There was a time when Karan Johar thought most of the film industry members were Punjabis, he said during a television show, in which he was in conversation with Ramesh Sippy. "My father only spoke in Punjabi to actors, directors, film distributors and producers. Every morning he spoke in Punjabi loudly... and I said, 'Is everybody in this film industry Punjabi?'... Everybody had that kind of feeling down to the fact that Mr Bachchan (actor Amitabh Bachchan), who is not a Punjabi, spoke fluent Punjabi. Because it was like when you're in Rome do as the Romans do."Soon after the promo aired, Amitabh Bachchan corrected KJo on Twitter saying: "No Karan, I speak Punjabi because my mother (Teji Bachchan) was as Sikh that makes me a half Sikh and so I speak Punjabi." Karan apologized immediately.This was their Twitter conversation:Karan Johar has directed Amitabh Bachchan in films such asand(this one also starred Big B's son Abhishek). Karan last directed, which featured Big B's daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.Karan Johar is the son of late filmmaker Yash Johar, who launched Dharma Productions in 1976. Mr Johar financially backed Amitabh Bachchan's cult film, which was remade by his son with Hrithik Roshan in lead role. Amitabh Bachchan also starred in Dharma Productions' first ever film -, also starring Shatrughan Sinha.Amitabh Bachchan will also be seen in Karan Johar-produced upcoming trilogy, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.