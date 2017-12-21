Amitabh Bachchan Recollects Moments Spent With 'Most Beautiful Mother' Teji Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan remembered his mother Teji Bachchan on her 10th death anniversary and posted a few throwback pictures in her memory. In one of the pictures he instgrammed, Mr Bachchan said that Teji Bachchan was "the most beautiful mother in the world." On his blog, Mr Bachchan described his mother as: "The most beautiful Mother in the Universe... the fighter who guarded her children like a lioness does her cubs... the extreme stylist [more about this later] and epitome of modernity yet steeped deeply in our culture and 'sanskaar'... eventually brought about the 'straight line'."
On his blog, Amitabh Bachchan recalled the final moments he spent with his mother and "watched her go." He wrote: "The morning shall bring in those difficult moments of Mother .. as she struggled to beat the heart rate monitor .. valiant attempts made by the doctors in attendance, in the process of revival, were being conducted .. and the heart was responding intermittently .. her frail body .. the force filled hand pumping on her chest by burly hands, were hurting for me to witness .. the machine had given up, the revivalists were changing hands .. the life of Mother would stop for a while and then come back again .. the pumping manually continued .. now with greater strength and vigour .. it was becoming unbearable for me .. we stood holding hands with each other .. and watched her go.."
Amitabh Bachchan was the elder of Teji and Harivanshrai Bachchan's two sons. His younger brother is Ajitabh Bachchan. Amitabh Bachchan is married to Jaya Bachchan and they are parents to Abhishek and Shweta. Abhishek is married to Aishwraya Rai Bachchan and their daughter is Aaradhya. Shweta married businessman Nikhil nanda and they parents to Navya Naveli and Agastya.
Amitabh Bachchan is currently filming Thugs Of Hindostan and has also signed up for Brahmastra. He is awaiting the release of 102 Not Out.