Karan Johar Claims 'Technical Problem' After #ShameOnKaranJohar Trends Over Kesari Vs Zero Tweet

Karan Johar responded with a hasty tweet after he found himself at the receiving end of brutal trolling on Twitter after he appeared to 'like' a tweet comparing Kesari and Zero's collection figures recently. Karan Johar's explanation of the matter evaluated it to be a "technical problem" while "#ShameOnKaranJohar" quickly made it to the list of top trends on Twitter India after netizens pointed out that a tweet which refers to Shah Rukh Khan in offensive terms have been listed under Karan Johar's 'liked' tweets. "Guys having a technical problem with my twitter account! Strange things are going on! From uploading shoe picture and gibberish to liking tweets I haven't even read and would never even acknowledge! Please bear with me and I apologise for any inconvenience! Sorting it out asap," tweeted KJo.

Guys having a technical problem with my twitter account! Strange things are going on!from uploading shoe picture and gibberish to liking tweets I haven't even read and would NEVER even acknowledge! Please bear with me and I apologise for any inconvenience! Sorting it out asap! — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) March 22, 2019

Plugging in a reference to the new song from Kalank, KJo also tweeted: "Aaj twitter pe thodi gadbad ho gayi but baaki sab firstclass hai."

Aaj twitter pe thodi gadbad ho gayi but baaki sab #firstclass hai. — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) March 22, 2019

The tweet is no longer available on Karan Johar's timeline but fans of Shah Rukh Khan are sharing screenshots to troll the 46-year-old filmmaker. The tweet in question claims that half-day collections of Akshay Kumar's recent release Kesari turned out to be higher than that of Shah Rukh Khan's Zero and follows it up with offensive comments which are too vile to be reproduced here.

Here's are just a few of the barrage of tweets that's made Karan Johar trend on Twitter on Friday. "This man has lost all the respect I had for him," read a tweet referencing Karan Johar.

For those who think that @karanjohar would have mistakenly liked that tweet, let me tell you one thing that I am very careful and aware of what I like/RT/tweet without being a social media personality but he is. And so he must be aware of what he's doing here.#ShameOnKaranJohar — Pragyansh Nigam (@iam_pragyansh) March 22, 2019

Agree Or Not There is No Better Friend Than Salman Khan Of SRK.



Evenif fans of Salman & SRK fight Each other on Social Media. But The Love Bond Between These Two are Unbreakable.#ShameOnKaranJohar — (@ItsSajidK1) March 22, 2019

Everyone please tag @iamsrk in every tweets so that SRK sees it & realise that KJo is less a friend and more an enemy who always backstabes him.#ShameOnKaranJohar — Chirag (@Obsessedmind_) March 22, 2019

Dear @karanjohar if money is the only standard of success to you then lets compare net worth of SRK vs yours... No?? hahaha#ShameOnKaranJohar — Chirag (@Obsessedmind_) March 22, 2019

Shah Rukh Khan starred in Karan Johar's debut film as a director Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, which made the SRK-KJo combo a super hit favourite amongst movie-buffs. KJo has also directed Shah Rukh in films such as Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna and My Name Is Khan. Shah Rukh also had a cameo in Karan Johar's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

Some tweets also dug up an old controversy about the clash between Shivaay and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, when Ajay Devgn alleged that KJo offered money for positive reviews of his film.

Ajay Sir exposed kjo during ADHM. He/She was always snake. #ShameOnKaranJohar — Shivaay (@Ajaydevgnnn) March 22, 2019

During Shivaay vs ADHM, SRK fans supported Karan. We put the fight against Ajay Devgn fans and Bhakts. Got blocked by Ajay.



But All this to see negativity by him?



Agar tere liye trend kar sakte hai toh tere khilaf bhi kar sakte hai @karanjohar#ShameOnKaranJohar — BRK. (@iamsrk_brk) March 22, 2019

Produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, Kesari released turned out to be the highest opening film of 2019 with a score of Rs 21 crore on day 1. Zero, produced by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment, had made just a shade under on its opening day in December last year.

