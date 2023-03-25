'Exceptionally Stylish' Anushka Sharma Found A Fan In Karan Johar And Then An Instagram Exchange Happened

Anushka Sharma shared this image. (courtesy: anushkasharma)

Guys, Karan Johar's latest update on Instagram Stories needs all your attention. The filmmaker has given a shout out to none other than Anushka Sharma. Why you, ask? KJo, known for his fashion statement, has declared that Anushka is “exceptionally stylist”. The director added that Anushka is also quite “individualistic in her approach to fashion.” His complete note read, “Anushka Sharma is exceptionally stylish and so individualistic in her approach to fashion…Nailing every look…Always! That's all…(IYKYK)” Anushka didn't miss this special appreciation post. Resharing it on her Instagram Stories, Anushka dropped a red heart and tagged Karan Johar. For those who don't know, Anushka has been ruling the red carpet and how. First, she showed up in a purple bodycon dress and then the classic black number. Read more about it here.

Karan Johar is gearing up for the release of his much-awaited film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. It also marks his comeback as a director. His last film was Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. The film will see Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt play titular roles. The two have previously worked in Gully Boy. Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaniwill hit the theatres on July 28. Earlier, the film was expected to release in April. KJo shared the update on Instagram with a poster and wrote, “hey say ‘sabr ka phal meetha hota hai', so to increase the mithaas of this incredibly special story - we're coming with a whole lot of love! Rocky aur Rani ke parivaar ho rahe hai taiyyaar, aur ab dekhiye yeh anokhi kahani of pyaar.”

The makers completed the shooting earlier this month. After completing the last leg of shooting in Kashmir, Karan Johar wrote, “It's been 7 years since I directed a film….. I embarked on a journey of a film that I had to stop mid way for various unavoidable reasons and then the germ of #rockyaurranikipremkahani came to me from a real life family anecdote ( something my father once told me about ) and then my soldiers helped me create everything I wanted to with my 7th feature.”

Thanking his team, family and friends, he added, “ I was blessed with the best team … a team so full of love that bidding them goodbye was not easy….. thank you to each and every one of the core team that helped me through thick , thin , Covid and bad weather…. ( you know who you are and I love you forever) to my amazing cast from veterans to friends … from first time actors to established maestros …. I am blessed with this illustrious cast who portrayed each and every part to its visualisation and more …. We finally wrapped last night!!! We can't wait to share our labour of love , family, fun and sheer joy with all of you on the 28th of July 2023…… see you at the movies!!”

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani also stars Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan.