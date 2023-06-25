Inside Karan Deol And Drisha Acharya's Honeymoon In The Mountains

Karan Deol shared this image. (Courtesy: imkarandeol)

After a week-long wedding celebration, Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya have escaped to the mountains for their honeymoon. Karan, the eldest son of Sunny Deol, got married to his long-time girlfriend Drisha Acharya on June 18 in the presence of family and close friends. The couple is currently enjoying their honeymoon in the mountains. Karan shared a bunch of stunning pictures and videos of mountains and waterfalls on Instagram Stories. The actor, dressed in shades of blue, also uploaded an adorable picture with his wife Drisha, who opted for an all-black look. Posing against a serene backdrop, the couple flashed their million-dollar smiles.

Here are some glimpses of their honeymoon destination:

Karan Deol dropped pictures with Drisha from their grand star-studded reception a day ago. While the actor looked dapper in an all-black tuxedo with a white shirt, Drisha was her gorgeous self in a glorious golden ensemble. In the caption, Karan wrote, “Beginning the beautiful journey of love, friendship, bond & growth together. Thanks for entering my life as my better half!” Reacting to the post, Sunny Deol said, “Make and lead a beautiful life,” and added a slew of red heart emojis. Bobby Deol also dropped heart and heart eye emojis.

Karan Deol also offered fans some unseen glimpses from his wedding. The first post in the carousel features veteran star Dharmendra and his first wife, Prakash Kaur blessing the newly-wed couple. Sunny Deol and his wife Pooja Deol, who prefers to stay away from the limelight, also posed with their son and daughter-in-law. The carousel also has a picture-perfect moment, from the reception, which beautifully captured Karan and Drisha's family. It features the couple (Karan and Drisha) posing with Sunny Deol, his wife Pooja Deol, their younger son Rajveer, Bobby Deol, his wife Tanya Deol, and their son Aryaman Deol. Drisha's parents and brother are also seen in the photograph.

Alongside, Karan wrote, “Grateful for the abundant blessings and the support of our cherished family, with hearts overflowing, we express gratitude and gratefulness.”

Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya's wedding album is replete with dreamy pictures. “You are my today and all of my tomorrows. The beginning of a beautiful journey in our lives. We are overwhelmingly thankful for the abundant blessings and well wishes that surround us!” Karan captioned the post, sharing one such image.

Meanwhile, Karan Deol made his Bollywood debut with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. The actor will be next seen in Apne 2, which also stars his grandfather Dharmendra, father Sunny Deol, and uncle Bobby Deol.