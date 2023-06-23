After Grandson Karan Deol's Wedding, Dharmendra's Note To Fans

Dharmendra at Karan Deol's wedding. (courtesy: imkarandeol)

Legendary actor Dharmendra is super happy. After all, his grandson Karan Deol got married last week. Karan, who is actor Sunny Deol's son, married Drisha Acharya in the presence of their friends and family in a dreamy ceremony in Mumbai. Now, Dharmendra has written a heartwarming note on Twitter. The actor has picked two throwback pictures of himself and said, “Friends, grateful to you all for your good wishes on Karan [Deol]'s marriage ceremony.” The first pic is a still from the 1978 film Shalimar. The next one is a recent photo of the actor.

Friends, great full to you all for your good wishes on Karan's Marriage ceremony ???????????????????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/hMEJEOuKQT — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) June 22, 2023

Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya's wedding took place on Sunday, June 18. Pictures and videos from the wedding festivities spread like wildfire on social media. But there was one pic in particular that stole our hearts. The frame featured Dharmendra and his first wife Prakash Kaur blessing the newlyweds. For those who don't know, Dharmendra has been married to Prakash Kaur since 1954. The actor then married Hema Malini in 1980. Sharing the priceless moment on Instagram, Karan Deol wrote, “Grateful for the abundant blessings and the support of our cherished family, with hearts overflowing, we express gratitude and gratefulness.”

Karan Deol also shared a set of dreamy pictures from the wedding ceremony on Instagram and wrote, “You are my today and all of my tomorrows. The beginning of a beautiful journey in our lives. We are overwhelmingly thankful for the abundant blessings and well wishes that surround us!”

Karan Deol's dad Sunny Deol congratulated the much-in-love couple with a cute note. It read, “Today I gained a beautiful daughter. Bless you, my bachas.”

Sunny Deol is gearing up for the release of Gadar 2. The film will hit the theatres on August 11. Meanwhile, Dharmendra will be seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The film will be released on July 28.