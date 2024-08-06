<i>Tauba Tauba</i> Singer Karan Aujla On His Debut India Tour: "Feels Like Coming Full Circle"

Karan Aujla, who became an overnight sensation with his viral hit Tauba Tauba from Vicky Kaushal's Bad Newz, is all set to perform in India as a part of 'It Was All A Dream World Tour'. The singer will be performing his third show in the national capital in December. Ahead of the concert, the Punjabi singer shared his excitement about performing in India and said that his return "feels like coming full circle." Karan said, "I'm absolutely overwhelmed by the love and support from my fans in India. The fact that we had to add a third show in Delhi is a dream come true. This incredible response fuels my passion to create even more powerful music." reported news agency IANS.

Recalling his roots of musical journey, Karan Aujla said, "This tour is more than just a concert; it's a celebration of our connection. Returning to India for my debut tour feels like coming full circle. It's where my musical journey began, and to be able to share this moment with my fans here is incredibly special."

'It Was All A Dream World Tour' will now commence its global run across territories such as Canada in August, UK in September and New Zealand in October 2024. He will be performing his third show in the national capital on December 19.

Presented and produced by Team Innovation and supported by Live Nation, the tour is slated to kick off on December 7 in Chandigarh followed by Bengaluru on December 13 and then Delhi NCR on December 15 and December 18 with the last stop being Mumbai on December 21.

Karan Aujla's song credit includes hits like Property of Punjab, Soch (with Intense), GolGappe Vs Daaru, Rim vs Jhanjhar, No Need, to name a few.