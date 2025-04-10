Kapil Sharma's Dramatic Weight Loss Shocks Fans. "He Is On Ozempic," Says Internet

Kapil Sharma recently surprised everyone with his dramatic weight loss. The actor-comedian was spotted at the Mumbai airport, flying to an undisclosed location. He appeared to be leaner than before.

A video from Kapil's airport outing surfaced online on Wednesday. The comedian was seen dressed in a grey co-ord set, which he paired with white sneakers and sunglasses.

Kapil Sharma's slimmer and leaner look grabbed the internet's attention, sparking curiosity and concern amongst fans. While some praised the actor for his hard work and dedication, others wondered if he had used popular weight loss medications like Ozempic.

One user wrote, "Best example of hard work. Love you Kapil paji."

Another added, "He looks so fit."

A person commented, "What's with these celebrities cutting down weight? First Karan Johar and now Kapil Sharma?"

"He's been taking ozempic lol," read a comment.

Kapil Sharma will next be seen in Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2. Earlier this week, the actor shared a poster from the film on Instagram. The poster featured Kapil dressed as a groom posing alongside a mystery bride, whose face was hidden by a veil.

In another poster, Kapill shared the frame with another mystery lady, but this time they were in a nikaah ceremony setup. The separate posters hint at a love triangle between the characters.

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 is a sequel to a 2015 film of the same name. It is directed by Anukalp Goswami and produced by Ratan Jain, Ganesh Jain and Abbas-Mustan under Venus Worldwide Entertainment.

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 also features Manjot Singh in a key role.