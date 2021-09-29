Kapil Sharma Recalls Shutting Down His Show Because He 'Stopped Trusting People,' Calls Wife Ginni Chatrath His 'Strong Pillar'

Kapil Sharma shared this photo. (Image courtesy: kapilsharma)

Kapil Sharma, whose comedy show went off air for quite some time in 2017, recalled why he shut down The Kapil Sharma Show a couple of years ago. The comedian-actor, in a segment for Fever FM's Bounce Back Bharat Fest, opened up about battling depression during the time when he cancelled his show and revealed how his wife Ginni Chatrath "stayed with him like a strong pillar" during that unprecedented time of his life. Recalling the time when his professional life went downhill, Kapil Sharma said: "I think that becoming the best in your job is not difficult but maintaining that position for a period of time is. There are politics, people pulling your leg. So, at that time, I stopped trusting people. They would say something on my face and something else behind my back. I shut my show down even though nobody asked me to do so."

A year after The Kapil Sharma Show went off air, the comedian returned to the small screen with Family Time With Kapil Sharma but this show didn't please the audience like the old one. However, Kapil Sharma started a new season of The Kapil Sharma Show the same year and it has been running successfully since then.

Talking about his comeback, Kapil Sharma said: "My physical and mental condition at that time wasn't good. But I thought, the best way to respond to naysayers is through my show. I understood it was my show which got me the love of the audience and recognition so I started it again" and hilariously added: "Till when will you keep fighting with people on Twitter? I thought I should start what am good at."

He added that after his show went off air, media published reports about him stating that he is suffering from depression. And that's when he got to know that he was depressed. Kapil Sharma said that his wife Ginni was his biggest "strength" and she persuaded him to start his comedy show again in 2018.

"So, at that moment, you don't feel that anything will change because all things seem negative at that time. Don't know what kind of chemical gets released in your brain that doesn't allow you to think positively. But my family gave me strength at the time, especially my wife, Ginni. She knew everything about what was happening in my life. No one else did. My mother knew nothing about mental illnesses and depression, she is a woman from a small village. Not just her, even I did not have much of an idea about it... Paper walon ka bhala ho jinhone likha 'Kapil Sharma hue depression ka shikaar'. Mujhe pata chala, accha, ye hai mujhe," said Kapil Sharma and added: "Ginni stayed with me like a strong pillar. She is a big strength for me in my life. She told me that the public loves me and that I should go back to work. 'Restart your show, you will feel good'."

"It was a learning period" for Kapil Sharma: "Now I laughing laugh thinking about it. But I can say that time has taught me many things."

The Kapil Sharma Show has completed over 500 episodes till now. Earlier this year, Kapil Sharma took a break from his show to spend some time with his wife and their two kids.