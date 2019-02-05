Kapil Sharma Met Former PM Manmohan Singh. Here's What They Talked About

Kapil shared this picture with Manmohan Singh (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Comedian Kapil Sharma met former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh and his wife Gursharan Kaur at their residence on Tuesday. Kapil shared a set of pictures from the meeting on social media and wrote that they had a "heart to heart conversation about their roots in Amritsar." He wrote, "Thank you, respected Dr Manmohan Singh for the warmth, hospitality and a heart to heart conversation about our roots in Amritsar, especially about our college and food. Was an honour meeting such a humble and simple statesman like you, and receiving blessings from ma'am. Regards." Take a look at the pictures from their meeting here.

Some weekends ago, Kapil met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the opening of National Museum of Indian Cinema in Mumbai. To his post from the event, PM Modi replied, "When Kapil Sharma appreciates somebody's humour, it sure makes that person happy and I am no exception. Thank you for the kind words, Kapil."

When @KapilSharmaK9 appreciates somebody's humour, it sure makes that person happy and I am no exception. :)



Thank you for the kind words Kapil. https://t.co/SHVTH6vI8p — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 20, 2019

Kapil Sharma got married to longtime girlfriend Ginni Chatrath in December. Over the weekend, the comedian-actor hosted a wedding reception for friends and colleagues in Delhi. The Mumbai reception was held soon after the wedding.

Kapil Sharma made a comeback to TV after a break of nine months with the new season of The Kapil Sharma Show. Last year, his show Family Time With Kapil Sharma went off air abruptly after a few episodes because of his deteriorating health. Simultaneously, Kapil Sharma also made headlines for cancelling shoots. Last year, Kapil also battled alcoholism for which he briefly went to a rehabilitation centre.