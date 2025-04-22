Kanye West Reveals Incestuous Relationship With Cousin: "Showed Him Dirty Magazines When He Was 6"

Rapper Kanye West, also known as Ye, has sparked widespread reaction after sharing deeply personal and disturbing claims about his childhood on social media.

The controversial artist made these revelations while promoting a new track titled Cousin.

In a post on his X (formerly Twitter) account, he wrote, "This song is called COUSINS about my cousin that's locked in jail for life for killing a pregnant lady a few years after I told him we wouldn't 'look at dirty magazines together' anymore."

The rapper continued with graphic details about their childhood interactions, stating, "Perhaps in my self centered mess I felt it was my fault that I showed him those dirty magazines when he was 6 and then we acted out what we saw." He also made the claim that some of the adult content allegedly belonged to his late mother, Donda West.

His post further detailed, "My dad had playboy magazines but the magazines I found in the top of my moms closet were different My name is Ye and I sucked my cousins d**k till I was 14."

The accompanying song apparently contains additional explicit descriptions of the childhood experiences West claims to have had with his cousin, including lyrics that describe their interactions in graphic detail.

ICYDK: Kanye deactivated his X account after he posted anti-semitic, misogynistic and homophobic messages, along with clips from explicit videos in December last year. His final tweet read, "MY TWITTER REACH HAS BEEN LIMITED SO I AM NOT ALLOWED TO TREND DOING SUPER BOWL I AM SETTING UP A DISCORD CHANEL ON MY WEBSITE WELCOME TO AMERICA."

Shortly after, Milo Yiannopoulos, who works with Ye's Yeezy brand, confirmed that the artist had deactivated his account.

"Ye has deactivated his X account for the time being. Journalists with requests for comment about this or any other matter pertaining to Ye may direct them to my firm at my@trnt.la," he wrote.