Kanye West And Bianca Censori Are "Not" Heading For A Divorce, Confirms Couple's Representative

Kanye West and his wife, Bianca Censori, recently squashed rumours of a divorce following a series of public controversies that have been doing the rounds in recent weeks.

According to their representative, Milo Yiannopoulos, reports suggesting that the couple is splitting are "entirely false." Yiannopoulos added that the couple, currently in Los Angeles, is set to enjoy Valentine's Day together, and any announcements regarding their personal life will come directly from them, "not from the press".

He said, "Ye and Bianca are in Los Angeles, about to enjoy Valentine's Day together. Announcements about their private life will come from them directly, not unsourced rumour in the tabloid press."

"Is this the fifth or is it the sixth time the press has wrongly reported that Ye and Bianca are separating? I've lost track," he added.

The rumours were fueled by a report from The Daily Mail that claimed an unnamed source close to Ye West stated that the couple had separated, with a legal filing for divorce expected soon.

TMZ supported these claims, citing sources that allegedly indicated the two had contacted divorce attorneys.

Bianca sparked controversy at the 2025 Grammy Awards on February 2. She stunned onlookers when she appeared on the red carpet in a long coat, which she later dropped to reveal a nearly nude ensemble consisting of a sheer mini dress.

The controversial look was reportedly inspired by the cover art for West's collaboration with Ty Dolla $ign on the album Vultures 1. While some critics accused West of using his wife as a promotional tool, Yiannopoulos defended Censori's right to express herself through her fashion choices, stating that she has full autonomy over what she wears, despite Kanye West's significant influence in the fashion world.

"There is a person controlling what Bianca Censori wears. The name of that person is Bianca Censori," he said.

