Scarlett Johansson On AI Video of Celebrities Fighting Kanye West's Anti-Semitism

Actress Scarlett Johansson has issued a public statement urging US legislators to take swift action to regulate artificial intelligence (AI) technology following the viral circulation of an unauthorized, AI-generated video.

The video, which falsely depicts Johansson and other Jewish celebrities opposing rapper Kanye West, has sparked a wave of concern over the misuse of AI in manipulating public figures' likenesses, as per People magazine.

The controversial video opens with an AI version of Johansson, wearing a white T-shirt with an image of a hand making a middle finger gesture, featuring a Star of David and the word "Kanye" underneath.

As per People magazine, the video includes AI-generated depictions of other Jewish celebrities, including Drake, Jerry Seinfeld, Steven Spielberg, and Jack Black.

It concludes with a finger-flipping AI version of Adam Sandler while the Jewish folk song <i>Hava Nagila</i> plays in the background, followed by the message "Enough is Enough" and a call to join the fight against anti-Semitism, as per People magazine.

In her statement to People magazine, Johansson condemned the use of AI to create such videos, regardless of the messaging.

"It has been brought to my attention by family members and friends, that an AI-generated video featuring my likeness, in response to an anti-Semitic view, has been circulating online and gaining traction," Johansson said, adding, "I am a Jewish woman who has no tolerance for anti-Semitism or hate speech of any kind. But I also firmly believe that the potential for hate speech multiplied by AI is a far greater threat than any one person who takes accountability for it."

The actress emphasized the broader dangers of AI manipulation, saying, "We must call out the misuse of AI, no matter its messaging, or we risk losing a hold on reality."

She further highlighted that the technology's rapid advancement presents a global threat. "There is a 1000-foot wave coming regarding AI that several progressive countries, not including the United States, have responded to in a responsible manner," she said.

"It is terrifying that the US government is paralyzed when it comes to passing legislation that protects all of its citizens against the imminent dangers of AI," she added, as per People magazine.

Johansson's statement calls for urgent action from lawmakers to regulate AI technology. "I urge the US government to make the passing of legislation limiting AI use a top priority; it is a bipartisan issue that enormously affects the immediate future of humanity at large," she concluded.

Although Kanye West's name was not mentioned in Johansson's statement, the rapper's recent actions have been under scrutiny.

West made headlines for a controversial Super Bowl ad promoting his now-deleted website, which featured swastika-emblazoned merchandise and references to Nazi symbols.

His actions have led to a severe backlash, including the loss of his talent agency representation, as per People magazine.

This is not the first time Johansson has encountered issues with AI technology. In November 2023, she threatened legal action after a company used her likeness without permission in an advertisement, which was subsequently removed.

The actress also expressed shock in May 2024 when she discovered that her voice was being used by OpenAI's ChatGPT system, dubbed "Sky," without her consent.

Johansson's public statements come at a time when deepfakes and AI-generated content are becoming increasingly prevalent, raising critical questions about privacy, consent, and the protection of public figures' likenesses.

In her previous remarks, she emphasized the need for transparency and appropriate legislation to protect individual rights, saying, "I look forward to resolution in the form of transparency and the passage of appropriate legislation to help ensure that individual rights are protected," as per People magazine.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)