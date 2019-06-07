Kangana Ranaut's Sister Rangoli Chandel Slams Reports Of Actress Taking Over Mental Hai Kya. Read Her Tweets

Rangoli Chandel tweeted: "Such articles only make talented young hard working outsiders to queue outside Kangana's house."

A file photo of Kangana Ranaut and Rangoli Chandel at an event in Mumbai. (Image courtesy: Instagram)


New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Rangoli Chandel blamed the "nepo gang" for spreading fake stories
  2. "Every director isn't looking to baby-sit a star kid," she tweeted
  3. Mental Hai Kya releases in July

After reports of Kangana Ranaut calling the shots on the sets of her upcoming film Mental Hai Kya went viral, the actress' sister Rangoli Chandel, who is also her spokesperson and manager, dismissed the rumours saying: "Truth is, every director isn't looking to baby-sit a thumb-twiddling star kid, some rather have a partner who is watching their back." Rangoi Chandel dismissed the reports in a series of tweets blaming the "nepo gang" for spreading fake stories to "harm" Kangana's career. Rangoli, who has always defended Kangana on social media, added in a separate tweet: "Kangana has to push her directorial to accommodate brilliant new age makers who are hoping to break through in Bollywood, she is one of those rare actress who has given break to directors like Aanand L Rai (and) Vikas Bahl." Kangana featured in Aanand L Rai's Tanu Weds Manu films while she headlined the cast of Vikas Bahl-directed Queen.

Rangoi Chandel added: "Lots of young south makers who want to work in this industry but can't because of movie mafia and they really hope to work with her... Such articles only make talented young hard working outsiders to queue outside Kangana's house."

Here are Rangoli Chandel's tweets:

On Thursday, Asian Age reported that Kangana Ranaut was "not happy with how her character in Mental Hai Kya shaped out" and she wanted to reshoot a few sequences. However, Mental Hai Kya director told Hindustan Times: "We have shot Mental Hai Kya without any negativity. Both Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao have been fantastic to shoot with, they bring their own energy to the film. Working on Mental Hai Kya has been a collaborative process and it's been an incredible journey. The shift in the release date of the film has been purely made from business perspective by the producers. We are ready to hit screens on July 26. Any other conjecture is baseless and untrue."

Earlier today, Rangoli Chandel in a fresh series of tweets explained how Kangana Ranaut "chose the path less travelled" to carve a niche for herself in the industry. Here are her tweets:

Mental Hai Kya, which also featured Rajkummar Rao and is produced by Ekta Kapoor, releases on July 26. Kangana Ranaut is currently filming Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's Panga while she has also signed up for the J Jayalalithaa biopic.

