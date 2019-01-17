Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika To Be Screened For President Kovind

Kangana Ranaut in Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights The screening is scheduled for Friday The film is a biopic on Rani Laxmibai Our entire team is really looking forward to present the film: Kangana

A special screening of Kangana Ranaut's forthcoming film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi will be hosted for President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Friday, reports news agency IANS. "We are extremely honoured, glad and proud that the President will be watching this film before its theatrical release," read a statement issued by an official from the production house. The screening will be held at Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre and will be attended by the whole team. Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi is a biopic on Rani Laxmibai and Kangana stars in the titular role.

"Our entire team is really looking forward to present Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi, a story about Rani Laxmibai's strength and bravery for an Independent India, to the most important entity of the Republic of India - our President," Kangana said, reports IANS.

Kangana has directed a few portions of the film. Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi (Krish) is the primary director of Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi.

Of directing the film, Kangana earlier told IANS, "I feel that's the result of a team work. Initially, I found it difficult but then, I felt that I can do justice to the film as an actor and as a director. "I think god has been kind and I am happy doing both roles."

Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi also stars Ankita Lokhande, Atul Kulkarni, Vaibhav Tatwawaadi, Danny Denzongappa, Suresh Oberoi and Jisshu Sengupta in pivotal roles.

Co-produced by Kamal Jain and Nishant Pitti, Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi releases on January 25.

(With IANS inputs)